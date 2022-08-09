Congress kick -starts Padyatra

Senior party leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir tarted Padyatra from Manzmou area of South Kashmir which passed through Dongiwari, Tanjloo, Bakerwal Check,Wangund, Ujroo, Hiller, Bumdal, Badermna, Munda, Lower Munda, Changoo. Saidiwara, Khangund and Verinag areas covering 75 kms, a press note said.

Mir addressed gatherings at various places and apprised the people about the significance of the Padyatra which marks 75th year of Independence from British Colonial Rule after countless sacrifices given by the freedom fighters.