Congress kick -starts Padyatra

Srinagar, Aug 9 : As part of Nationwide programme, Congress today kick- started Padyatra to celebrate 75th year of India’s independence.
Senior party leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir tarted Padyatra from Manzmou area of South Kashmir which passed through Dongiwari, Tanjloo, Bakerwal Check,Wangund, Ujroo, Hiller, Bumdal, Badermna, Munda, Lower Munda, Changoo. Saidiwara, Khangund and Verinag areas covering 75 kms, a press note said.
Mir addressed gatherings at various places and apprised the people about the significance of the Padyatra which marks 75th year of Independence from British Colonial Rule after countless sacrifices given by the freedom fighters.
“This day- August 9 refreshes the memory of quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi who led the nation in its struggle to achieve freedom from the savagery of the foreign rule to bring back the lost dignity and honour of the oppressed people. We are also celebrating the achievements of the Congress Party, which is accredited to have laid the foundation of Modern India while taking its prestige to the heights in every field. Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru who was the first Prime Minister of India led the Nation towards inclusive development and prosperity ensuring that India was recognized as one amongst the powerful Nations of the world,” Mir added.