Congress launches programme

Srinagar Apr 1: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today launched here the month long party’s nation wide programme “Jai Bharat Satyagarah.”
According to a press note, the programme was launched during a meeting. JKPCC also drew an action plan for conducting successful programmes in the district.
JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani in a meeting of Senior Party Leaders, Former Legislators, District Presidents and AICC Members had a detailed discussion over the Jai Bharat Satyagraha and urged them to follow the AICC directives vigorously and ensure that programmes are held in every district on daily basis followed by press conferences.
Former JKPCC President Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed,Former Legislators Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Mohammad Muzaffar Parray, Mohd Anwar Bhat and other senior leaders spoke on the occasion and highlighted the significance of the Jai Bharat Satyagarah.
JKPCC President also received feedback with regard to preparations for the successful conduct of this significant programme in the districts and urged the Party Cadres and Districts Presidents to involve every primary and active member and common people in this initiative .
Briefing the media person, JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani said that Congress Party’s has launched month long Jai Bharat Satyagraha in protest against the flawed conviction and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.