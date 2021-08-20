Congress leader Anand Sharma calls on Farooq, Omar

Srinagar, Aug 20: Senior Congress leader and Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs Anand Sharma called on National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah at their Srinagar residence.
A statement of NC issued here said that the NC leaders discussed various issues including the prevailing situation in J&K, and Ladakh.
It said that interacting with the visiting dignitary, the NC president said that the restoration of peace was of utmost importance for the party.
He said that giving relief to the people also remains his party’s foremost concern.