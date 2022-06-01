Congress party's district office sealed for non-payment of rent

Baramulla: The President of Municipal Council Baramulla, Touseef Raina, on Wednesday, sealed the district office building of the Congress party at Baramulla as the office-bearers had not paid rent to the Municipal Council Baramulla for the past many years.
According to the reports, around 9 lakh and 4 thousand rupees are due from the district office-bearers of the Congress Party.
"Rs 3600 has been fixed as the yearly rent for the said building where the district office is located," said Raina.
He said that several reminders seeking payment of rent were issued to the office-bearers of the Congress party, but were not complied with.