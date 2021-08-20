Congress pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

A statement of Congress issued here said that in a meeting held at the party’s Srinagar office, senior party leaders and workers remembered Gandhi while paying floral tributes to him on his 77th birth anniversary.

Chairing the meeting, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir hailed Gandhi for his vision and leadership qualities and said that he was a man of development who always remained concerned and committed to the inclusive development of the nation.

“His time as the Prime Minister were golden years in which India touched new heights in respect of education, rural development, computer science, voting rights to the 18 years age group and various other revolutionary measures,” he said.

Mir said Gandhi gifted Panchayat Raj System to the nation aiming to develop rural areas at grass roots level, which turned out to be a milestone in the development of rural and distant areas in the country, especially the rural people.