Congress PRO,APROs discuss upcoming organisational elections

PRO, APROs held detailed discussions with the newly appointed Block Returning Officers covering all the districts of Kashmir and prepared a roadmap with regard to upcoming Organizational Elections in J&K.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Former Legislators, DCC Presidents and senior leaders also addressed the BROs, urging them to attach huge importance to their organizational task for which they have been appointed by the Party.