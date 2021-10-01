Congress questions delay in granting statehood, holding elections

A statement of Congress issued here said that after concluding his two-day tour of Machil Kupwara, Mir asked the BJP government as to when it would restore full statehood to J&K and hold assembly polls and questioned the dilly-dallying tactics on this count by the Centre.

He said people of J&K had been abandoned of their just rights by the BJP government for the sake of fulfilling its political agenda. “Even the democratic rights are not being restored in J&K. The Centre is aiming to rule J&K directly. It will continue to remain the source behind anger and anguish amongst the people, who feel betrayed and cheated,” Mir said.

He also expressed dismay over the problems confronting people in Machil on account of developmental, employment and other issues. “During my tour of Machil, I felt disappointed to observe that this backward area is most neglected on all fronts,” Mir said.