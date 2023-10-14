Congress questions delay in holding elections in J&K

JKPCC President welcomed hundreds of political and social activists led by social activist Irfan Ahmad into Congress, hoping that the new entrants will work hard to further strengthen the Party in their respective areas and serve people to the best of their abilities.

Talking to media on the sidelines of the function, JKPCC President said political leaders and workers from different political parties are joining Congress as they have realised that BJP and other political parties cannot do what Congress has done for the wellbeing of the people and inclusive development of India. It is the Congress Party which stands guarantee to equitable development of all sections of the people living in the country irrespective of their colour or religion, he said.