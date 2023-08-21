Congress remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Srinagar Aug 20. Congress today paid floral tributes to former Prime (Bharat Ratna) Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Srinagar party office and recalled his selfless services and great contribution to the nation.
According to a press note, the Congress leaders termed the departed leader as a symbol of services and sacrifices, who contributed immensely to inclusive development of the nation and betterment of the people.
Congress leaders observed two-minute silence as mark of respect to Rajiv Gandhi.The leader highlighted Rajiv Gandhi’s achievements and the services that he has rendered while greatly contributing to inclusive development of the nation and betterment of the people especially poor and down trodden section living in the country.
Former Prime Minister took various revolutionary steps to further bring the Country at par with the fast-developing world powers, they said.