Congress remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

According to a press note, the Congress leaders termed the departed leader as a symbol of services and sacrifices, who contributed immensely to inclusive development of the nation and betterment of the people.

Congress leaders observed two-minute silence as mark of respect to Rajiv Gandhi.The leader highlighted Rajiv Gandhi’s achievements and the services that he has rendered while greatly contributing to inclusive development of the nation and betterment of the people especially poor and down trodden section living in the country.