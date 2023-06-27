Congress seeks adequate facilities for public on Eid

Srinagar, June 27: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir today sought adequate arrangements for the public on the very auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.
Mir also demanded release of government employees’ salaries. In a statement he urged LG Manoj Sinha to personally look into the employees’ issues for their timely redressal.
Mir presided over a Block level worker meeting of Block Sagam in Kokernag area of Anantnag district and had a detailed discussion with the party workers over the socio-political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. He also received feedback with regard to multiple problems confronting people in absence of the elected government which has rendered common people un-presented at every appropriate forum. The government is drawing sadistic pleasure out of punishing people on one pretext or the other, the Congress leader alleged.
He also expressed concern over the economic crisis confronting people due to the extreme rise in unemployment and many other developmental and economic issues concerning common people and slammed the BJP for failing to win the trust and confidence of the people.