Congress seeks adequate facilities for public on Eid

Mir also demanded release of government employees’ salaries. In a statement he urged LG Manoj Sinha to personally look into the employees’ issues for their timely redressal.

Mir presided over a Block level worker meeting of Block Sagam in Kokernag area of Anantnag district and had a detailed discussion with the party workers over the socio-political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. He also received feedback with regard to multiple problems confronting people in absence of the elected government which has rendered common people un-presented at every appropriate forum. The government is drawing sadistic pleasure out of punishing people on one pretext or the other, the Congress leader alleged.