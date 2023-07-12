Congress stages silent protest in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi

JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC Steering Committee Member Tariq Hameed Karra, Senior party leades and former presidents G.A Mir, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, AICC Joint Secretary Manoj Yadav, other leaders G N Monga, Mohammad Muzaffar Parra and other took part in the protest. They expressed solidarity with Rahul Gandhi while assuring that rank and file of the party will vigorously support uncompromising fight of Gandhi against loot of National wealth and assault on democracy and democracy institutions in the country besides the “erroneous conviction an disqualification of Rahul which has been done in a planned defamation case filed against Gandhi to silence him.”