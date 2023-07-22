Congress stands exposed: DPAP

In a statement, DPAP Chief Spokesperson Salman Nizami accused Congress party of betraying people of Jammu and Kashmir by seeking postponement of Article 370 hearing on the pretext of Delhi ordinance.

“Shocking and unfortunate is the Congress's MP and spokesperson Adv Abhishek Shinghvi request for a deferment of the Article 370 hearings while pleading the Ordinance case in SC. Thankful to CJI for rejecting the plea to prioritise Ordinance over Article 370. It raises questions about Congress's stance on Article 370, considering many leaders previously supported its revocation. Only Ghulam Nabi Azad as leader of opposition the revocation,” Nizami said. He added that Congress's stand has hurt the people of Jammu and Kashmir.