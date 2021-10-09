Congress terms Govt’s normalcy claims false

Talking to reporters after visiting the residence of slain Muhammad Shafi Dar of Naidkhai, Bandipora, who was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Tuesday, Patil said that the projection of normalcy in J&K post abrogation of Article 370 by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a false claim as the situation was a repeat of the 1990s when militancy first erupted in Kashmir. She said that the government needs to think sincerely about J&K and not deny the political process.

Demanding a judicial inquiry into the killings, Patil said that the killers should be identified.

“For how long we have to keep shielding them by calling them unidentified gunmen. They need to be identified or we will be committing a grave mistake,” she said. “Congress has always stood by this and paid a heavy price.” Patil said that the situation needs to be controlled and that the false claims of normalcy of BJP should be rectified and not repeated.

She said that with J&K being bifurcated and turned into a union territory following the abrogation of Article 370, people in Kashmir were not happy but upset with the decision and did not welcome the step. Patil said that the need was to resolve the problems of the people and wipe off the tears of the victims.

She was accompanied by Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Tariq Hamid Karra and J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir.