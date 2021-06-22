Congress to attend all-party meet on J&K called by Centre

New Delhi: The Congress has decided to join the all-party meeting on J&K to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24, the first such meeting after August 2019, when the erstwhile state had lost its special status following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A.

The decision to join the meet was taken at a meeting chaired by interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, involving party leaders from the states.

The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Karan Singh, P. Chidambaram and Ghulam Nabi Azad, among others.