Congress vows to fight vendetta politics

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader and CWC member Tariq Hameed Karra on Wednesday reiterated that Congress will continue to fight against diversionary tactics and vendetta politics.

Karra also said the use of agencies against leadership will not deter Congress party from fighting against the BJP’s attempts to weaken the opposition to hide its failures on all fronts, a press note said.

In a meeting of senior party leaders, DCC presidents and prominent workers, frontal organisations etc at Srinagar Karra slammed the unnecessary ED summons to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi aiming to settle political scores on the part of BJP.