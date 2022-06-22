Congress vows to fight vendetta politics

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader and CWC member Tariq Hameed Karra on Wednesday reiterated that Congress will continue to fight against diversionary tactics and vendetta politics.
Karra also said the use of agencies against leadership will not deter Congress party from fighting against the BJP’s attempts to weaken the opposition to hide its failures on all fronts, a press note said.
In a meeting of senior party leaders, DCC presidents and prominent workers, frontal organisations etc at Srinagar Karra slammed the unnecessary ED summons to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi aiming to settle political scores on the part of BJP.
Karra said it is evident that BJPs agenda is to weaken the Congress Party by using Central agencies against it for the fact it is afraid of it (Congress), which is the only unifying force in the country, but that does not suit BJP given its wrong policies, misleading and vendetta politics.
Referring to the questioning of Rahul Gandhi, Karra said 58 hour questioning of former AICC President in ED Office is longest as compared to procedural 11 hour questioning, since the ED could not extract anything, the questioning was prolonged, which has further exposed the BJPs attempt to tarnish the image of Congress leadership.