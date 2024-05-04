Congress was once gutter worm for NC, now alliance partner: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, May 4: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today said that Congress was once “gutter worm” for National Conference (NC) but now they are together fighting the parliamentary polls.

He said, “They have no principles, and they can go to any extent for their lust for power. Take the example of NC, which is today hand in glove with the Congress. It used to call congress workers ‘worms of the gutter and would call for their social boycott. Similarly, the PDP, quick to label others as BJP agents, betrayed the public mandate in the 2014 elections by joining the same BJP to form a coalition government.”

Bukhari stated that traditional parties are hypocritical in nature and could go to any extent in their pursuit of power. He made these remarks while addressing a public rally in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The Apni Party President appealed people to reject these traditional parties by the power of their vote. He said,” You have an opportunity to rid yourselves of these dynastic parties once and for all. They have consistently deceived and misled you with their provocative narratives and emotional sloganeering. The leaders of these parties have built empires for themselves while leading you down paths of death and destruction.” Reiterating Apni Party’s agenda for the better future of the younger generation, Bukhari said, “Unlike traditional parties, Apni Party does not mislead people through emotional narratives of fake promises. Our politics are rooted in truthfulness and integrity. Our goal is to work for the peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir. We want a better future for our young generation.”