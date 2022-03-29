Congress will continue to fight anti-people policies: Mir

Mir viewed that Centre must explain as to why the prices of petrol and diesel were kept under control during elections, why not now? Mir questioned and said the matter of the fact remains that BJP government is doing everything for electoral gains only, so people need to realise their emotions and sufferings have no meaning for BJP government, they must rise to occasion to give befitting reply to it (BJP) in coming times, which is the only way to register anger and protest against the Centre’s anti people policies.

JKPCC President during his tour of Shahbad,Hiller,Verinag blocks took stock of the developmental works observing that these are awaiting completion due to the lack of funds, which are not being released to Panchayats and ULBs.