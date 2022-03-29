Congress will continue to fight anti-people policies: Mir

Srinagar, Mar 29 : J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir today said his party will continue to oppose and fight against policies which are against the interests of people. He said Congress will continue to work for the wellbeing despite facing wrong narrative set by the BJP in the country.
According to a press note, he was addressing an active workers’ convention at Dooru after completion of a five-day-long tour.
He asserted that BJP government is punishing people under the garb of inflation and many other wrong policies thrust upon the them citing different reasons, which have no basis. Centre has failed people on every count, betrayed them on account of inflation, unemployment, Covid mismanagement and lack of development and various other issues confronting people,he added
Mir viewed that Centre must explain as to why the prices of petrol and diesel were kept under control during elections, why not now? Mir questioned and said the matter of the fact remains that BJP government is doing everything for electoral gains only, so people need to realise their emotions and sufferings have no meaning for BJP government, they must rise to occasion to give befitting reply to it (BJP) in coming times, which is the only way to register anger and protest against the Centre’s anti people policies.
JKPCC President during his tour of Shahbad,Hiller,Verinag blocks took stock of the developmental works observing that these are awaiting completion due to the lack of funds, which are not being released to Panchayats and ULBs.
Govt is making tall claims on developmental of J&K and questioned the delay in completing the works and said Govt must release funds to Panchayats and ULBs for completion of works, ironically 50% of funds reportedly remained unspent impacting the developmental process, Mir added and advised the Govt to review the process of releasing allocated funds to ensure that works taken up for executive are completed.