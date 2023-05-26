Congress will emerge stronger: JKPCC Chief

Budgam, May 26: JKPCC Chief Vikar Rasool Wani today said that the people have full faith in the Congress and they will continue to strengthen and support the party. According to a press note, he was addressing a party workers’ convention at Budgam. “Karnataka election verdict has proved that hate and misleading politics could not overcome the unity and love in the country. Congress party shall make strenuous efforts to ensure that communal harmony in the country is safeguarded and shops of hate closed,” the PCC chief said.
Wani exhorted the Party workers to gear-up for the upcoming challenges particularly the ULB and Panchayat Elections and ensure Congress party’s victory with a thumping majority. He said people believe in Congress party’s pro people policies and tireless struggle to safeguard their rights, which are under assault since the BJP assumed power at Centre. Serving people to the best of its ability, shall continue to remain core of the Congress, Wani said.