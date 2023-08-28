Congress will ensure justice, development in J&K: Rajni Patil

“Congress party will ensure justice and inclusive development in J&K. UPA I and UPA 11 had prepared a roadmap and ensured enormous development and employment in J&K, but the BJP policies are contrary to that. Because of it the developmental process started in J&K received severe setbacks,” she said.

AICC J&K Incharge and MP reiterated that Congress party will not compromise on people’s urges and aspirations and will do its utmost to restore confidence and trust among the common citizens in J&K. She stated that Congress is a vibrant situation strong enough to defeat malicious propaganda and misleading politics of BJP. The party is committed to ensure that people live with dignity and their issues resolved on priority basis. Downgrading erstwhile J&K state into two UTs was an assault on people’s emotions, Patil added.