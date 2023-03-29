Congress will have to act as elder brother for opposition parties: Mehbooba Mufti

She was talking to media persons here. Mehbooba stated that such a move is very much important for the very survival of democracy in the country. “ Congress must play its role at this very crucial time. The party will have to create space for opposition parties in their fight for democracy,”Mehbooba said.

“ There is a need for giving space to opposition parties by big parties like Congress. This space is very much need and no effort should be made to choke this space. Congress has an important role in this connection and must play the role. It must join hands with the parties, which were its alliance partners in past. Congress has to act like a big brother,” the PDP President said.