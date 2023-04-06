Conman Kiran Patel handed over to Gujarat Police: officials

A team of Gujarat Police had arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday to take over the custody of Gujarat Conman Kiran Patel after a fresh case was registered by Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

"The CJM Srinagar on Thursday ordered his shifting to Gujarat after which the Jail authorities handed over custody of Kiran Patel to Gujarat Police team. He along with a team of Gujarat Police is on way to his home state," a top official confirmed Greater Kashmir.

Earlier, the Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh stated that Jammu and Kashmir Police will cooperate with the Gujarat Police regarding the custody of Patel.

Gujarat Police had earlier claimed that they will arrest Patel in case he is released by J&K Police, owing to complaints registered against him in various cities of the state.

As already reported by Greater Kashmir, there are already three cases registered against Patel in Gujarat and a fresh case was registered by Crime Branch in Gujarat against Patel, who was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in Kashmir.

J&K Police has registered an FIR No 19 of 2023 against him at Police Station Nishat for criminal intention and indulging in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of Kashmir and by employing a high degree of forged means. Recently, Patel was sent for judicial custody and is currently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on March 29 ordered an inquiry to probe into various aspects related to visits of Kiran Patel to Kashmir during the past months and security arrangements made during his visit.

As per the government order, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has been appointed as inquiry officer to inquire into the matter.

"The inquiry officer shall identify the lapses on the part of the Officers and officials concerned and submit a detailed report within one week," reads an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Raj Kumar Goyal.