Conservation of herbal plants takes a leap with opening of Medicinal Plants Resource Centre in Rafiabad

The Forest department has set up a Medicinal Plants Resource Centre at Khamoh Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district to conserve different herbal plants which are at the verge of extinction.

Spread over nine hectares, the park is dotted with numerous deodar and other trees. It has a proper seating arrangement for visitors.

The work on the park was started some three years ago and took authorities almost a year to complete.

The park is further being developed with each passing day. An official said that the park was set up to develop the area as a tourist resort. He said that most residents of the area do not have a permanent means of livelihood.