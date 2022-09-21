‘Conservation Science and Innovation Laboratory’ at KU to foster innovations, help curb crimes against wildlife

Prof Nilofer Khan, who presided over the inaugural ceremony, thanked all collaborating organisations for setting up the facility, which, she said, will boost multidisciplinary research on issues and concerns related to biodiversity conservation in the region of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Dr Mohit Gira, chief guest at the inaugural function, said the CoSI Lab must undertake research on vast plant life in the region, besides achieving the desired goals related to curbing crimes against wildlife. Dr Gera also gave an account of J&K’s rich forest wealth to highlight the need for its conservation through multidisciplinary research and institutional tie-ups.

Pertinently, the CSIR-CCMB, along with Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) of CCMB and IKP Knowledge Park from Hyderabad partnered with the Kashmir University’s Centre of Research for Development (CORD) to establish the CoSI Lab, with generous support from Rural Electrification Corporation Foundation (RECF) under its CSR initiative. The University of Kashmir further provided space and human resource for setting up the facility, which aims to undertake institutional training and skill development programmes in DNA technology for forest and law-enforcement officials, besides promoting an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship in conservation biodiversity. The laboratory will also function as a field office and knowledge hub for testing innovative technologies, providing transferable skill training and forensic diagnostic services to interpret legally relevant evidence which can curb wildlife crime in Jammu and Kashmir.