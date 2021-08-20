Consider opening of schools before annual examination: KTA

AjazShahdhar, President, Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA), said that educational institutions have been closed from the last two years and could hardly have been open for 15 days from August 2019. He said that as a result of covid 19 situation, schools have been completely closed for the last 15 months, the same is having a negative impact on the mental development of children. He said that “Administration should consider the reopening of schools for teaching and learning.” He said that the issue could be resolved in consultation with medical experts and administrative officers.

“It is reasonable and logical to open the doors of schools and colleges before the examinations which are temporarily scheduled in November, Shahdhar said. He said before schools would be closed again for the winter holidays from December administration should bring proper procedures for odd, even classes and open doors for students in schools, colleges and universities.