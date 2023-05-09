Conspiracy case: NIA raids underway at 15 locations in J&K

Srinagar, May 09: Ahead of G-20 summit in Srinagar, the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday conducted raids at 15 locations in Jammu and Kashmir including summer capital Srinagar in a militancy conspiracy case registered by the national probing agency.

Quoting official sources, Srinagar based news agency Kashmir Dot Com (KDC) reported that sleuths of NIA with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF carried out raids at Srinagar, Shopian, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Anantnag, Poonch and Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The searches are being carried out in the Pakistan backed terrorist conspiracy case registered by the national probing agency.

In Srinagar, NIA teams raided the joint residential house of Mohammad Ayoub Pakhtoon, Tariq Ahmad and Safin sons of Late Habibullah Pakhtoon at Kursoo Rajbagh near Jamia Masjid.

Similarly, another team raided the house of Mushtaq Ahmad Pinjoo son of Ghulam Rasool Pinjoo, a resident of Mustafa-Abad Zakoora.

In Budgam, another team of NIA searched the premises of Sajad Ahmad Khan son of Gaffar Khan at War Sangam and apprehended him for questioning. The house of Fayaz Ahmad Rather son of Abdul Aziz Rather, a resident of Mir Mohalla Nasrullahpora was thoroughly searched by the agency.