Constitutional reforms disfranchised: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Feb 07: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti Monday said that the Delimitation Commission had disfranchised the system of constitutional reforms in J&K to disempower the majority community here.
Talking to reporters at the PDP headquarters in Srinagar, she said that PDP already had the apprehensions that the Delimitation Commission was setup to move forward the agenda of BJP and it was evident from the fact that no constitutional reforms had been followed by the commission.“The commission just wanted to strengthen the constituencies of BJP and to disempower the majority community of Kashmir, Pir Panjal, and Chenab Valley.
They have disfranchised the system in a way that voting by people won’t affect the results of elections,” Mufti said. She said that the BJP was using J&K as a laboratory. “Everything is being tested here in the garb of Delimitation Commission, BJP ruined everything in J&K. It is dividing Hindus and Muslims of the entire nation,” Mufti said. “This is not a government. It is a dictatorship.”