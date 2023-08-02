Constructing 6,000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees: Govt informs Parliament

However, Rai said, the tenements were constructed in the Jammu region (Purkhu, Muthi, Nagrota and Jagti) to accommodate the people who had migrated due to terrorism in the year 1989-1990 from their ancestral homes in Kashmir valley to Jammu.

"A total of 5,248 tenements were constructed in two phases till the year 2011. No new tenements for the above purpose have been built in the last 3 years," added the Minister.

Rai was responding to the query of Congress MP Akhilesh Prashad Singh who asked: "Whether in 2004, 5,242 Two-Room Tenements (TRTs) were built across several locations in Jammu including Jagti, Purkhu, Muthi and Nagrota under the Prime Minister Package of the previous Government for the Return and Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Migrants; and whether any new tenements have been built in the last three years."