Construction of bypass road in Bandipora | Usman Majid demands swift action

The former minister highlighted the growing traffic woes faced by the residents of Bandipora. Majid stressed that the bypass road would not only ease the traffic burden on the existing roads but also promote better connectivity and development in the region. He further asserted that the bypass road project is not only a matter of convenience but also of public safety. The current traffic congestion on the existing roads poses risks to both motorists and pedestrians. The timely completion of the bypass road will enhance safety and convenience for all commuters, he added.

The Former Minister also assured his commitment to the delegation to follow up on this matter with the concerned authorities and government officials to ensure prompt action and timely completion of the projectFurthermore, he expressed confidence in the administration's commitment to prioritizing infrastructure development and called for collaborative efforts to ensure timely completion of the bypass road.