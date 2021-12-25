Construction Of Link Road To Juma Mohalla In Drass | High Court orders to maintain position as on date

A division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Muhammad AkramChoudhary ordered for maintaining the present position about the construction of the link road after hearing senior counsel Bashir Ahmad Bashir on behalf of the residents of JumaMohalla opposing the construction of road and ASGI T M Shamsi representing authorities of Ladakh.

As the matter came up for hearing, the ASGI Shamsi on behalf of the official respondents sought permission to place on record a photocopy of communication dated December 21, 2021, addressed to Deputy Commissioner and CEO KAHDC, Kargil by Executive Engineer R&B II Kargil.