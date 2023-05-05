Construction of  press club sought in Anantnag

Anantnag, May 5: DC Anantnag S.F. Hamid conducted an interactive session with the media fraternity, which was attended by DIO Anantnag and all the representatives from electronic, print, and social media in South Kashmir.
During the session, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the pivotal role of the media as the fourth pillar of democracy. He highlighted how the media shapes and mobilizes opinions and ideas, acting as a bridge between the administration and the public.
The DC appreciated the role of journalists in various social security schemes, including COVID-19, disaster management, electoral enrollment drives, Nasha Mukth Bharat, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. He called the media fraternity the eyes and ears of the administration.
He appealed to the media fraternity to discourage social evils that can spoil the social fabric and ethos of civilized human society, such as drug addiction, the cultivation of poppy and cannabis, and other such issues.
During the session, the media fraternity introduced themselves and put forward their demand for the construction of a press club for Anantnag and better coordination between the officers and the media. They also assured the DC of their support and cooperation at any stage for the development and prosperity of the district. The media fraternity appreciated the cooperation and work culture of the Information Department.
The DC sought coordination and cooperation from the media fraternity to add more prosperity and progress to Anantnag. The meeting concluded with DIO Anantnag and the media fraternity thanking the DC for the interactive meeting.