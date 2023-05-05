Construction of  press club sought in Anantnag

During the session, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the pivotal role of the media as the fourth pillar of democracy. He highlighted how the media shapes and mobilizes opinions and ideas, acting as a bridge between the administration and the public.

The DC appreciated the role of journalists in various social security schemes, including COVID-19, disaster management, electoral enrollment drives, Nasha Mukth Bharat, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. He called the media fraternity the eyes and ears of the administration.