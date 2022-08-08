Construction of Srinagar-Uri 4 lane highway | People demand extension upto Chowkibal-Kupwara

The residents said that senior Delhi based Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders during DDC election campaigning had promised that the proposed four lane would be constructed up to Chowkibal, but that proved to be a hoax.

“Due to traffic jamming at different places along Srinagar-Kupwara road, people face a lot of hardships even at times ambulances with patients get stuck for hours resulting in human loss,” a local from Kupwara told Greater Kashmir.

“Constructing four lane up to Kupwara would certainly ease out the sufferings of people and most importantly human lives could be saved. It will also boost horticulture industry across the district with regard to easy transportation of fruits,” he added.

District Development Council Chairman Kupwara Irfan Panditpori told Greater Kashmir that Deputy Commissioner Kupwara was doing his level best to get the project approved.