Construction of Srinagar-Uri 4 lane highway | People demand extension upto Chowkibal-Kupwara

Kupwara: Residents of border district Kupwara have demanded extension upto Chowkibal-Kupwara of the proposed Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri four lane highway.
The Central Government recently announced that the Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri highway would be developed as a four lane road.
The residents said that they were anticipating that central government would take the aspirations of residents of Kupwara into consideration by coming up with the decision of constructing four lane highway up to Kupwara but all their hopes were dashed after Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari tweeted about the construction of four lane up to Uri only and left Kupwara behind.
The residents said that senior Delhi based Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders during DDC election campaigning had promised that the proposed four lane would be constructed up to Chowkibal, but that proved to be a hoax.
“Due to traffic jamming at different places along Srinagar-Kupwara road, people face a lot of hardships even at times ambulances with patients get stuck for hours resulting in human loss,” a local from Kupwara told Greater Kashmir.
“Constructing four lane up to Kupwara would certainly ease out the sufferings of people and most importantly human lives could be saved. It will also boost horticulture industry across the district with regard to easy transportation of fruits,” he added.
District Development Council Chairman Kupwara Irfan Panditpori told Greater Kashmir that Deputy Commissioner Kupwara was doing his level best to get the project approved.
“We are pressing that the four lane be constructed from Sopore side also since it happens to be the preferred route for the majority of people in Kupwara,” he said. Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jahangir said that the primary work for the Baramulla-Kupwara four lane has already been accomplished.
“The project will get final nod after accomplishing all the formalities,” DC said.