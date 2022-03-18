Construction work on Shopian school building goes on since 2017

Shopian, Mar 18: The construction work on a government school building in AvindRawalpora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district has been going on for the past several years, causing suffering to the students besides generating fear among the locals that the unfinished structure could be used for nefarious activities.
According to locals, the single-storey building of the Government High School, AvindRawalpora has been under-construction since 2017.
“The construction work is going on at a snail’s pace. Even after more than four years, the school building is without windows panes and compound wall,” said Arshad Aziz, a local.
Another resident said that they had apprehensions that the building could be used for other purposes.
“It could become a haven for drug addicts,” he said.
One of the buildings of the school was damaged in a fire incident in 2017 and since then the staff has been squashing over 100 students in two small blocks that too are in a rundown state.
“The teachers of the school even pooled money out of their pockets to renovate the old building,” said an official from the Education Department, who wished not to be named.
He said that they brought the issue to the notice of the concerned construction agency umpteen times but to no avail.