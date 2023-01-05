Consumer affairs dept seals 64 mutton shops in Kashmir, imposes fine of Rs 27k

Srinagar, Jan 05: In view of complaints pouring in from various corners regarding overcharging by mutton sellers, Enforcement squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has sealed 64 mutton shops from last one week and also imposed a fine of Rs 27000 on 17 erring traders.

News agency GNS reported that during the month of January-2023 in the entire valley, an amount of Rs 55200 has been collected as fine from 197 erring traders for violating E.C.Act. Besides, 41 establishments also stand sealed.