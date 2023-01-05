Consumer affairs dept seals 64 mutton shops in Kashmir, imposes fine of Rs 27k

Srinagar, Jan 05: In view of complaints pouring in from various corners regarding overcharging by mutton sellers, Enforcement squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has sealed 64 mutton shops from last one week and also imposed a fine of Rs 27000 on 17 erring traders.
News agency GNS reported that during the month of January-2023 in the entire valley, an amount of Rs 55200 has been collected as fine from 197 erring traders for violating E.C.Act. Besides, 41 establishments also stand sealed.
Moreover, the erring lot has been reprimanded to remain careful in future. The drive will continue in the same passion in future as well & whosoever found violating the norms will be brought to justice. In case of any complaint, people may contact the toll free number 18001807011.