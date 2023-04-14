Contact with Delhi imperative for peace, prosperity: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar Apr 14: President of Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) Syed Altaf Bukhari on Friday said that being in touch with New Delhi is important for politicians in Jammu and Kashmir for peace and prosperity here.
Talking to a news agency, KNS he said that no politician or politics in Jammu and Kashmir can exist without taking Delhi into account . Bukhari added that Delhi is a reality and “seat of power of our country.”
"Politicians who says they do not remain in contact with New Delhi are liars and hypocrites because no politician can exist without taking Delhi into account," he said. Bukhari further stated that anyone who wants peace and development in Jammu Kashmir has to be in touch with New Delhi "We can have differences with parties be it BJP or any other party but one cannot have differences with the Prime Minister or Home Minister because they belong to every countrymen. He said that political leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah always remain in touch with New Delhi like any other politicians."They attended all party meeting which was convened by PM on 21 June of 2021. They did not boycott and everyone tried to prove that they are all Indians,”he said.
Speaking about his position after floating his new party, Altaf Bukhari said he was not in competition with any other political party or leader saying that he was an ordinary politician. "I floated my party because of the situation that arose post August 2019. I saw people were suffering a lot," he said. About elections Bukhari said that Jammu Kashmir Apni Party was pressing for holding elections saying that he talks to Delhi on behalf of the strength of his people. "We give message to Delhi through our rallies to hold elections. When democracy is prevailing through out the country why are we being kept away from it," he said.