Contact with Delhi imperative for peace, prosperity: Altaf Bukhari

Talking to a news agency, KNS he said that no politician or politics in Jammu and Kashmir can exist without taking Delhi into account . Bukhari added that Delhi is a reality and “seat of power of our country.”

"Politicians who says they do not remain in contact with New Delhi are liars and hypocrites because no politician can exist without taking Delhi into account," he said. Bukhari further stated that anyone who wants peace and development in Jammu Kashmir has to be in touch with New Delhi "We can have differences with parties be it BJP or any other party but one cannot have differences with the Prime Minister or Home Minister because they belong to every countrymen. He said that political leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah always remain in touch with New Delhi like any other politicians."They attended all party meeting which was convened by PM on 21 June of 2021. They did not boycott and everyone tried to prove that they are all Indians,”he said.