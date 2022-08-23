Contractors’ delegation calls on Chief Secretary

Srinagar: Members of Jammu Kashmir Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCC) called on Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.
A meeting was held with CS by a delegation headed by Chairman JKCCC Ghulam Jeelani Purza along with other senior members regarding various issues of contractors fraternity.
A circular was issued by the Geology and Mining Department over the RCC Certificate.
This was discussed with the Chief Secretary and the issue has been sorted out.
CS assured that all the bills of the contractors lying with the treasuries for the past several days will be cleared within 7 days.