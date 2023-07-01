Conventional way of ploughing land still prevalent in Kupwara

Kupwara, July 1: Even as the modern way of ploughing agriculture or horticulture land has replaced the conventional one, in several rural areas of Kupwara people still till their land by using bulls.
Saif-ud-Din Bajard of Rajpora Hamla, a remote village of Handwara has honed the art of tilling land with bulls since his childhood.
He has been into farming for almost 25 years now.
Bajard said that though tractors had replaced the conventional way of tilling land, people in his native village still till land by using bulls.
“People prefer bulls over tractors in hilly land. Besides, the use of bulls for farming practices increases manifold in swamps,” Bajard said.
“Usually I till 3 kanal land on a given day and for that I charge Rs 2000 to 2500. The tilling of land starts with the onset of spring and lasts up to June end,” he said.
“Earlier I used to pair the bull I own with the bull owned by my neighbor. So, we used to till the land by turns. Now I own two bulls, helping me till and prepare the land well before time,” he said.
Bajard said that one needs to be very cautious while tilling land with bulls or they may get injured.
He said that an inexperienced person cannot till the land using bulls.
“During working season I have to spend Rs 200 on the food of each bull and with the culmination of tilling season, I handover them to a local shepherd who takes them to Bangus till October,” he said.
“Tilling of land with bulls has been an integral part of Kashmiri culture but with the modern tools in place it is fading away slowly but I am still associated with it. The new generation finds it really unique when they come across ploughing land with bulls,” Bajard said tilling land in his vicinity.