COO Himayat transferred

Meanwhile, through a separate General Administration Department (GAD) order, ARTOs Anantnag and Kupwara were attached in the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

“In the interest of the administration, Kapil Sharma, the Chief Operating Officer Himayat has been transferred and will await further orders of adjustment in the GAD,” read an order of the GAD.

Yet another GAD order mentioned that two officers of the Transport department, in the interest of administration, were attached in the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir with immediate effect, till further orders.

These employees included PeerzadaShabbir Ahmed, ARTO Anantnag and Mukhtar Ahmed SofiIncharge ARTO, Kupwara.