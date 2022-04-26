Cop among two arrested with contraband, Rs 55,000 cash in Chadoora

Srinagar Apr 26: A cop was among two drug peddlers arrested by police along with the contraband and Rs 55,000 cash on Tuesday in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.
As per police, the accused duo has been identified as Mohammad Ayoub Beigh son of Mohammad Jamal Beigh, a resident of Nowhar Chadoora and Nazir Ahmed Sheikh son of Mohammad Shafi Shiekh of Tangnar Chadoora.
They were intercepted on Nagam-Hayatpora road by a a police party of Police Station Chadoora while they were travelling in a car bearing registration number JKO4E-9628.
Beigh as per police is working as a cop in the J&K Police Department.
During search, 69 kg poppy straw and cash amount worth Rs 55000 were recovered from their possession.They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Besides, vehicle used in the commission of crime was also seized.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No 69/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation set into motion.