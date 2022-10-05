Cop arrested in Shopian youth's death in 'accidental fire' in Pulwama

Srinagar Oct 5: Police on Wednesday arrested a cop whose service rifle allegedly went off accidentally leading to a youth's killing in Haal area of Pulwama.
"Today while on duty at Haal #Pulwama, rifle of a Policeman accidentally went off resulting in injuries to a person. The injured person was immediately evacuated to the hospital by Police, " ADGP Kashmir said in a statement.
"Later on, the injured person namely Mohd Asif Padroo S/O Mohd Ayub Padroo R/O Poterwaal Shopian succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Case registered and Policeman arrested. Further investigation going on, " he said.