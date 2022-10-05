Kashmir

Cop arrested in Shopian youth's death in 'accidental fire' in Pulwama

The youth from Shopian was killed in an alleged accidental fire at Haal area of Pulwama.
Representational Image
Representational Image
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Oct 5: Police on Wednesday arrested a cop whose service rifle allegedly went off accidentally leading to a youth's killing in Haal area of Pulwama.

"Today while on duty at Haal #Pulwama, rifle of a Policeman accidentally went off resulting in injuries to a person. The injured person was immediately evacuated to the hospital by Police, " ADGP Kashmir said in a statement.

"Later on, the injured person namely Mohd Asif Padroo S/O Mohd Ayub Padroo R/O Poterwaal Shopian succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Case registered and Policeman arrested. Further investigation going on, " he said.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com