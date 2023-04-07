Cop dies after his service rifle goes off in Kupwara

Kupwara, Apr 07: A Jammu and Kashmir policeman died on Friday afternoon after his service rifle went off accidentally in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the cop, who was posted at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party district president Kupwara, Abdul Rehman Lone, died when his service rifle went off accidentally.