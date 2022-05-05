Cop dies of cardiac arrest in central Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar May 5: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Jammu and Kashmir Police died of cardiac arrest on Thursday in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, sources said.
Quoting the sources, news agency KDC reported that the officer identified as Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Qazigund posted at PCR District Police Line (DPL) Budgam, suffered a massive pain during the wee hours on Monday. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.
The officer, after being examined by the doctors at the Hospital, was declared brought dead.
The body of the deceased officer was handed over to his family members after completing medico-legal formalities.