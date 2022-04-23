Cop electrocuted to death, another injured

Pulwama, Apr 23 : An on-duty policeman died of electrocution while another suffered injuries in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.
The deceased policeman was identified as Javed Ahmad, resident of Wasoora Pulwama while the injured was identified as Manzoor Ahmad, resident of Chatapora Pulwama.
A police official said that the circumstances leading to the incident were being ascertained.
According to the official, the duo after receiving the electric shock was immediately rushed to District Hospital Pulwama for treatment.
Medical Superintendent Pulwama, Dr B. S Tulla told Greater Kashmir that Javed was declared as brought dead while Manzoor was being treated at the facility.
"His condition is stable and would be discharged soon", Tulla added.