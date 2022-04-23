Cop electrocuted to death, another injured in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 23: A policeman was electrocuted to death and another injured in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, official sources said.
Quoting sources , news agency GNS reported that the duo was brought to district hospital Pulwama while the circumstances leading to the incident were not revealed officially.
Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Pulwama Dr B S Tullah told GNS that one of the electrocuted cops identified as Javaid Ahmad died while another Manzoor Ahmad is undergoing treatment.
He said that Manzoor’s condition is stable. Further details into the incident are awaited.