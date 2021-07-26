Cop injured in accidental firing in north Kashmir’s Baramulla

A policeman was injured after his rifle went off accidentally in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, reports said.
According to news agency GNS, Altaf Hussain Cheechi, who was posted as a personal security officer of chief co-ordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Fazal Mohd was injured after his service rifle went off accidentally in Wahidna Chandoosa area.
Cheechi suffered a bullet injury in his foot following which he was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
In this regard, a case has been filed and investigation has been taken up, said the report.