Cop injured in Kangan road accident, hospitalised

Rather was shifted to SDH Kangan for treatment, from where doctors refered him to SKIMS Soura for further treatment.
A policeman was injured after the scooty he was riding collided with a truck in Kangan area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday morning.
Srinagar, Aug 1: A policeman was injured after the scooty he was riding collided with a truck in Kangan area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday morning, officials said.

The accident took place near Thune area of Kangan resulting in injuries to the cop identified as Khurshid Ahmad Rather son of Mohd Abdullah of Bonizil Haripora and posted at police station Gund news agency KNO reported.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident.

