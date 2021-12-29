Cop injured in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Srinagar Dec 29: A policeman was injured in a gunfight that broke out between militants and security forces in Nowgam area of Shahabad Dooru in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday evening.
"Encounter has started at Nowgam Shahabad, Dooru area of #Anantnag. In the initial firing, 01 police personnel got injured & was shifted to hospital. Police & SFs are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The identity of the injured cop was not immediately known.
It was also not known as to how many militants were trapped in the area.