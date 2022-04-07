Cop injured in Qazigund road mishap succumbs after five days

Srinagar, Apr 7: A policeman injured in road accident in Qazigund area along Jammu—Srinagar national highway five days ago, succumbed at a hospital on Thursday morning, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency KNO reported that the cop Shabir Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Karloo Kund was fatally injured after a truck bearing registration number HP38D-3595 collided with his motorcycle DI3SCK-8195 at Nussu Badragund area of Qazigund on April 3.
He was since hospitalised at SKIMS Soura hospital where he succumbed to his injuries this morning, an official said.
The deceased was an SPO rank cop in Jammu and Kashmir police and was posted in Kulgam district.