Cop injured while unsuccessfully trying to save man from being crushed by train

GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jan 26: A policeman was injured after he unsuccessfully tried to save the life of a man who allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near Kakapora station in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, reports said.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that a Government Railway Police (GRP) man, Shabir Ahmad, tried the save the life of an unidentified man who apparently ‘committed suicide’ near Kakapora railway station at around 4: 45 pm.

Though the man died at the spot, Ahmad suffered injuries after being hit by the train. He was shifted to SMHS hospital for specialized treatment. “Further investigations are underway,” said an officer, adding that the identity of the deceased is being established.

