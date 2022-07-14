Cop killed, another injured in Bijbehera road accident

Srinagar, Jul 14: A policeman was killed and another injured after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a vehicle in Bijbehera area of south Kashmir's Anantnag on Thursday morning, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency KNO reported that the two off-duty cops were on way home when the vehicle hit their motorcycle at Zirpora area of Bijbehera. The duo was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.
The deceased had been identified as Tariq Ahmad Ahanger from Verinag while the injured has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ahanger from Nowpora Dooru.
An official said that both were posted in IR 23 Battalion.