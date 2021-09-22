Cop killed as temple sentry assumes attack, opens fire in Handwara

In a statement issued this morning, a police official said that the temple's sentry opened fire on the cop Ajay Dhar, son of Late Krishen Lal Dhar, a resident of Langate Handwara and posted at Police Station Handwara "assuming it an attack by ANEs (anti-national elements)".

Dhar succumbed to the bullet injury later, the DIG said.

News agency GNS while quoting sources reported that the slain was a police follower and was shifted to nearby hospital in Handwara after being shot at by the sentry.

From the Handwara hospital, Dhar was referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment, but breathed his last at the tertiary care hospital, the report said.

Quoting sources, it further said that as per preliminary investigation, the deceased "had headphones in ears and despite loud calls by his colleague, he did not respond which led the personnel on guard duty at the temple to fire at him".